Greggs vegan sausage rolls: Where can I buy one in Glasgow?

The arrival of a vegan sausage roll at Greggs has caused quite the stir - but where can you get your hands on one?

Not all of the Greggs branches are stocking the plant-based snack. Here’s every store selling vegan sausage rolls in Glasgow.

The now famous vegan sausage roll from Greggs (Photo: Greggs)

1111 Argyle Street, G3 8ND

Buchanan Bus Station, Killermont Street, G2 3NW

Silverburn, Barrhead Road, G53 6AG

172 Battlefield Road, G42 9JT

259 Byres Road, G12 8TL

401 Victoria Road, G42 8RW

Kelvinbridge, Unite Buildings, 6 Gibson Street, G12 8NX

Shawlands, 15 Kilmarnock Road, G41 3YN

A popular product

The launch of the brand’s vegan sausage roll follows strong consumer demand, including a petition for an alternative to the pork-based classic by PETA more than 12 months ago. It was signed by more than 20,000 people.

The pastry is similar to the original, crisp and fatty – though not made with butter, obviously, but vegetable oil – and inside is a “bespoke Quorn filling”. It costs £1.