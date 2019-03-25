Glasgow software firm lands digital funding

Have your say

Software company VeryConnect has secured a £50,000 loan to support its ambitious growth strategy and enhance digital skills among its staff.

The Glasgow-based firm has been awarded the digital development loan from the Scottish Government’s £36 million Digital Growth Fund.

VeryConnect, which spun out of Glasgow University in 2013, develops and supplies membership customer relationship management software and bespoke online communities across the public, private and non-profit sectors.

It has since grown to serve customers in ten countries.

The firm will use the funds to aim to achieve a 90 per cent faster client response rate and provide a platform to significantly increase the speed with which it can develop new product features.

Founder Kyle White said: “We are delighted to have been selected to receive a £50,000 Digital Development Loan.

“We have a strong sales pipeline and this capital will help us to invest in bringing the right expertise into our team earlier than we could have otherwise.”

The Digital Development Loan, managed by Lanarkshire Enterprise Services and supported by DSL Business Finance, is the first phase of the Scottish Government’s Digital Growth Fund initiative to help small businesses improve processes and increase productivity through enhanced digital capabilities.