Glasgow School of Art fire: Bands cancel gigs at O2 ABC after ‘horrific’ blaze

Bands scheduled to play at the O2 ABC in Glasgow have cancelled gigs after the School of Art fire engulfed the beloved music venue.

The club and surrounding venues like Campus suffered “extensive damage” as flames and smoke poured into the night sky from the Glasgow School of Art (GSA) building.

The roof of O2 ABC is believed to have collapsed.

Local band Patersani had been due to play at the venue tonight but had to cancel, calling the fire “horrific”.

Foo Fighters tribute act Foo Fighters GB were another act to announce their show will be cancelled.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell said the Government “stands ready to help” the Glasgow School of Art “financially or otherwise.”

More than 120 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at just before 11.20pm on Friday night.

There are no reports of casualties, although residents living nearby have been evacuated from their homes.

Firefighters douse the O2 ABC close to the historic Mackintosh Building in Glasgow. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Deputy Chief Officer Iain Bushell said: “This is an extremely challenging and complex incident, but the response and professionalism of our firefighters has been exceptional.

“The fire has taken hold several properties including the 02 ABC nightclub causing extensive damage.”

