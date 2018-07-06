Glasgow responds to Katie Hopkins with explicit graffiti message

Glasgow has hit back at far-right troll Katie Hopkins in their own unique way.

Following criticism of Hopkins after using the murder of Alesha MacPhail on the Isle of Bute to stir up racial hate against refugees, the people of Glasgow has responded with an explicit message.

A graffiti message calling out Katie Hopkins has appeared on a billboard in the southside of Glasgow.

READ MORE: “Take kids out of school” - Reactions to Katie Hopkins tour

The explicit notice was placed on an advertising board in South Street simply reading: ‘Refugees welcome here Katie Hopkins f**k off!’

The message is in response to Katie Hopkins claiming that an increase in refugees was linked to the tragic death of Alesha MacPhail on the Isle of Bute.

Hopkins had claimed that the island went from a crime rate of close to zero to an increase following the arrival of refugees.

READ MORE: Scottish schools warned over invitation to Katie Hopkins

However, she was using figures from the whole of Argyll and Bute rather than just the island of Bute itself.

Local MSP Michael Russell tweeted: “This is vile - an awful, divisive, hate filled lie which is very painful to those already suffering. #ArgyllandBute is a big area, there is no evidence of rising crime of any sort on the island and no information as yet on what actually happened.”