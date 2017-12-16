Glasgow primary school annex hit by fire

Have your say

A BLAZE at a primary school outbuilding has been tackled by firefighters.

Crews were called to Scotstoun Primary School in Glasgow at 6.50am on Saturday to deal with the fire in the roof space of an annex.

Four fire engines were involved in the operation in total, with resources scaled down over the course of the morning.

Officials have described the impact of the blaze as “limited” and said pupils should attend the school as usual on Monday.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokeswoman said: “It was a fire in an outbuilding at the school.

“There have been no casualties.

“Firefighters were involved in cutting away and ventilating.”

It is understood that gas and electricity providers also attended.

The incident is believed to have affected the canteen area.

Glasgow City Council confirmed that the building involved was an annex at Scotstoun Primary, with the rest of the school unaffected.

Describing the impact as “reasonably limited”, a spokesman for the local authority said: “The school will open on Monday. Children should attend as normal.”