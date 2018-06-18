Glasgow City Council sell land in Tradeston for major regeneration project

A waterfront regeneration project is being planned in Glasgow after the city’s council agreed to sell three plots of land to developers.

The three plots in a site at Tradestone, near the famous Tradeston pedestrian and cycle bridge, were sold for a total of around £1.3m to allow for a mixed use development.

Glasgow City Council’s Contracts and Property Committee approved the disposal of the 0.42 acre site, which will deliver 900,000 square feet of office space and around 300 new homes.

It was purchased by Drum Property Group, who are set to begin work on the three-year projects later in 2018.

Councillor Kenny McLean, City Convener for Neighbourhoods, Housing and Public Realm, said: “The disposal of these plots will enable a development bringing a huge amount of Grade A office space, new homes and new jobs to the city centre, as well as a contribution to the public purse. This project will mark a new chapter in the regeneration of both Tradeston and the waterfront.”

The site in Tradeston offers huge potential as a location, with excellent connections such as the pedestrian/cycle bridge linking the area to the International Financial Services District and the wider city centre.