Glasgow Christmas Lights 2018: When will they be switched on and where can I see them?

The festive season officially kicks off in Glasgow this month with the big annual Christmas light switch on.

Taking place in George Square on Sunday 18 November, 16,000 people are expected to attend after tickets are allocated via a ballot as usual.

The Christmas lights will be unveiled, followed by plenty of live entertainment, music, and a fireworks display.

If you can’t wait for the festivities, the Christmas light switch on at Princes Square takes place on 15 November from 5pm with the House of Fraser lights being illuminated on 22 November.

Read more: Christmas festival worth £113 million to Edinburgh’s economy

Glasgow’s west end turns its lights on on Sunday 25 November on Vinicombe Street, at the top of Byres Road. This area will also be home to a Christmas market with local traders selling gifts, crafts, food and drink.

Read more: Revealed: the most sought-after Christmas toys for 2019