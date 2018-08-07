Glasgow 2018: Road closure warnings for Championships cycling event

Motorists are being warned of mass disruption tomorrow as the busiest day of the European Championships in Glasgow gets underway.

The men’s and women’s cycling time trials will take place on Wednesday (8 August), with a number of road closures in place throughout Glasgow, East Dunbartonshire and Stirlingshire.

The areas marked red are at risk of congestion. Picture: Glasgow 2018

Organisers of Glasgow 2018 have advised spectators and the travelling public to be aware of significant road closures and to plan ahead, as heavy congestion is expected in the city centre and surrounding areas.

Key routes in the west of Glasgow could also experience congestion, in particlar the Clydeside Expressway and at the start and finish at the Riverside Museum and Glasgow Green.

Most road closures will start at 02:00 on Wednesday, with roads expected to fully reopen no later than 21:00 on the same day.

Championships Director Colin Hartley said: “In order to deliver this exciting event, we’re asking the travelling public to play their part and help us to deliver this amazing event by planning their journeys in advance and encouraging employers to allow staff to work flexibly, where possible.

“Public transport or active travel are the best options, whether you’re going to watch the day’s sporting events or commuting to and from work. The local road network and motorways will all be very busy, so avoid using the car if you can.”

He continued: “If you need to use your car, please think about sharing vehicles with friends or colleagues and avoiding the peak periods throughout the day.”

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson said: “The Cycling Time Trial will likely be the biggest test for the Glasgow 2018 transport plan, and the support of the travelling public will be crucial in its success.

“I’d urge people to visit getreadyglasgow.com where there is a raft of advice and links to resources to plan their journey in advance and encourage businesses and major employers to take a more flexible approach to working, if possible. Football supporters headed to Celtic Park should also follow this travel advice.

“The Get Ready Glasgow website and Traffic Scotland mobile site have travel information and advice, tailored for Wednesday 8 August.”

For more information on road closures and restrictions during Glasgow 2018, visit here.