Flora Smith, Scotland’s oldest woman, dies at 109

Scotland’s oldest woman, Flora Smith, has died at the age of 109.

The Sunday Mail reports that Mrs Smith passed away at the Antonine Nursing home in Bearsden, her home since 2015.

Mrs Smith, known as Flo, shared a birthday with the Queen - April 21 - and had received eight birthday telegrams from the monarch, all of which were framed and hanging on her wall at the nursing home, according to friends.

She died on August 3, and is survived by her son Alastair. She was married to husband Alex for 50 years, and spent most of her life living in Clarkston.

Mrs Smith was the oldest suriving alumnus of Hutchesons’ Grammar School in Glasgow, starting at the primary school in Kingarth Street at the outbreak of World War I - just two years after it opened its doors.

She would regularly return to the school as a special guest, and the former captain of the school’s hockey team often celebrated her birthday with senior pupils who would visit the nursing home.

Hutchesons’ deputy rector Jim McDougall told the Record: “Flo was a remarkable lady.

“The school community always looked forward to her visits to Kingarth Street and for many years our senior pupils have helped her celebrate her birthday at Antonine House.”

A Service of Thanksgiving for Flora will be held at New Kilpatrick Parish Church, Manse Road, Bearsden, G61 3RT on Thursday August 16 at 2.30pm.