Elderly cyclist in life-threatening condition after crash with car

Have your say

An elderly cyclist is in a serious condition in hospital after a crash with a car.

The 85-year-old man was injured in the collision with a black Peugeot 308 in Kirkton Street at the junction with Station Road, Carluke, South Lanarkshire, at around 2.30pm on Friday.

He was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital where his injuries have been described as life-threatening.

The 30-year-old female driver of the car was not injured.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact officers on 101.