Calls for new safety measures after man falls to his death at Buchanan Galleries

A councillor in Glasgow has echoed concerns from some members of the public about safety concerns following the death of a man who fell from a balcony at Buchanan Galleries shopping centre.

It is understood that staff are being deployed to monitor the third floor balcony from which a 38-year-old man fell to his death at around 4pm on Monday afternoon.

The shopping centre, which is entering its busiest month, reopened yesterday after being closed following the tragedy, which police say has no suspicious circumstances.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from the balcony, with the spot he fell from believed to be near the shopping centre’s elevators.

It comes just 18 months after another man died following a fall from a balcony at Buchanan Galleries in June 2017.

Green Councillor Christy Mearns, whose ward includes the shopping centre, has told the Herald newspaper that more security measures should be put in place at Buchanan Galleries.

She said: “My sincere condolences go out to the family who have lost a loved one at this difficult time.

“Understandably, investigations are at an early stage but it’s imperative steps are urgently taken to reassess the risk to the public, and that additional safety measures are introduced, to prevent another fatal accident from happening again.”