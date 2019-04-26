John Devlin. 22/05/15 . GLASGOW. The Arches. Glasgow Licensing Board�"s decision to curtail the licensed hours of the venue, thus precluding essential club activity, will have a devastating effect on the future of the venue. The Arches currently employs 133 people. Beyond this, the venue indirectly employs scores of freelance workers in the production of events, from designers to production managers, technicians to door stewards, and artist and musician entourages.

11 Glasgow nightclubs from the 2000s that are gone but not forgotten

If your memories of these eleven Glasgow nightclubs remain strong, you obviously weren’t doing it right.

Main picture - The Arches, gone but not forgotten.

Now just a hole in the ground, the former site of the Elgin Place Church at the corner of Pitt Street and Bath Street, housed not one but two clubs and was part of the bustling club and pub scene until 2004.

1. The Shack/Trash (Pitt Street)

Formerly a flagship cinema, the ABC was converted into a club and bought over by the Academy Music Group in 2009. Populated by Indie kids, the club became hugely popular for gigs and its legendary club nights.

2. The ABC (Sauchiehall Street)

This Mitchell Street club was hugely popular with fans of electronic music, with hundreds of people pouring through its doors at the weekend in the 90s and 00s, it was the scene of many legendary nights featuring famous DJs

3. The Tunnel (Renfield Street)

One of the only clubs on this list as famous for its Unders as it was its Overs, Archaos occasionally played host to footballers, models and even a Hollywood star in the form of Charlie Sheen.

4. Archaos (Queen Street)

