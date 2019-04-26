11 Glasgow nightclubs from the 2000s that are gone but not forgotten
If your memories of these eleven Glasgow nightclubs remain strong, you obviously weren’t doing it right.
Main picture - The Arches, gone but not forgotten.
1. The Shack/Trash (Pitt Street)
Now just a hole in the ground, the former site of the Elgin Place Church at the corner of Pitt Street and Bath Street, housed not one but two clubs and was part of the bustling club and pub scene until 2004.
Formerly a flagship cinema, the ABC was converted into a club and bought over by the Academy Music Group in 2009. Populated by Indie kids, the club became hugely popular for gigs and its legendary club nights.
This Mitchell Street club was hugely popular with fans of electronic music, with hundreds of people pouring through its doors at the weekend in the 90s and 00s, it was the scene of many legendary nights featuring famous DJs