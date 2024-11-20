Popular American fast food chain Wendy’s set to open first Scottish location
American food chain Wendy’s could soon open its first Scottish location if plans are approved.
The third largest burger chain in the world, the brand has submitted plans to Glasgow City Council for its first branch in Scotland at 139 Sauchiehall Street, which has formerly served as a Co-op and, most recently, a bargain store.
Among the nine documents put forward regarding the B-listed building, there are plans to add Wendy’s signage to its entrance doors as well as installing a 70-inch display screen behind the existing window.
The proposals also highlight the addition of an illuminated “Wendy’s” sign as well as a “heritage-style” projecting sign with LED lighting, both of which the submission states are “designed to complement the building’s Edwardian Baroque facade”.
In another statement, the plans also reveal that any new elements will be installed using reversible fittings to “ensure the building’s character remains intact”.
Glasgow Wendy’s restaurant to seat 65 diners
Wendy’s has around 6,700 outlets in 30 countries around the world, behind only McDonald’s and Burger King in terms of popularity.
The fast food chain previously operated in the UK during the 1970s all the way through until 1999 when it discontinued UK operations.
Currently, there are more than 30 Wendy’s restaurants in England with bosses sharing that they hope to open around 400 branches around the UK.
Plans for Wendy’s first Scottish branch show that the restaurant will span two floors, with designs for the ground floor revealing a 65 seat dining area, order kiosks, drinks station, and service point with basement level plans showcasing staff areas and storage rooms.
The proposals submitted by Wendy’s to Glasgow City Council also provide the Sauchiehall Street restaurant’s potential opening hours from 7am until 11pm, Monday to Sunday.
