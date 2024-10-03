Maya Hawke will perform in Glasgow next year. | Getty Images for ABA

Maya Hawke is best known for her role as Robin in Stranger Things but the American star will tour the UK next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

American actress and singer Maya Hawke will perform in Glasgow next year as part of her upcoming world tour.

Best known for her role as Robin in Stranger Things and Anxiety in Inside Out 2, Hawke’s announcement comes following the release of her third studio album Chaos Angel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will perform at SWG3 in Glasgow on Monday, July 21 next year during her biggest tour to date.

On Instagram, she wrote: “I don’t know if it’s totally fair to call this a world tour being that it’s just Europe and North America… which I am aware is not the whole world.

"But it’s the biggest tour I’ve ever been on and I can’t wait to come meet you you guys. Hope I’m coming close to a city near you!"

Here’s everything you need to know about Maya Hawke’s UK tour - including if presale is available and how much you can expect to pay for tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maya Hawke UK and Ireland tour dates

Following shows in North America and Europe, Maya Hawke will kick off the UK leg of her tour in Bristol with her Glasgow Galvanizers SWG3 gig marking the penultimate night of the tour.

Sunday, July 13 2025 - Bristol O2 Academy

Monday, July 14 2025 - Birmingham O2 Institute

Wednesday, July 16 2025 - London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Saturday, July 19 2025 - Manchester Albert Hall

Sunday, July 20 2025 - Newcastle Upon Tyne NX

Monday, July 21 2025 - Glasgow SWG3

Wednesday, July 23 2025 - Dublin National Stadium

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Maya Hawke’s UK tour - and Glasgow show - go on sale from 10am on Friday, October 4. They are available from sites including Ticketmaster and Seated.

Maya Hawke presale

If you’re hoping to grab early tickets for Maya Hawke then you need to act quickly, as presales have already begun.

Maya Hawke is the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. | Getty Images

Fans registered for Maya Hawke’s mailing list will have access to her artist presale - which started at 10am on Wednesday, October 2 - while her top fans on Spotify will have received an email inviting them to buy presale tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are the only two options available to fans looking to grab tickets for her Glasgow show.

Tickets for Maya Hawke’s show at SWG3 in Glasgow cost £32.35, or £28.50 at face value with £3.85 in fees.