Princess of Power Tour: Marina announces Glasgow show - here's how to get tickets, presale and more
Marina has announced she will perform in Glasgow as part of her 2026 UK tour.
Following shows in Bristol, London and Manchester, the Welsh singer-songwriter will play the O2 Academy in Glasgow next June in support of her most recent album Princess Of Power.
Marina will be supported by Mikayla Geier across all dates, with Princess Nokia also appearing during her shows in Manchester and London.
With tickets set to go on sale soon, here’s how you can get tickets and presale for Marina in Glasgow.
Marina Tour: Here are all of Marina’s upcoming UK shows - including Glasgow
Marina, formerly of the Diamonds, will headline the O2 Academy Glasgow on Monday, June 1 2026, with stops also planned for cities including Cardiff and Birmingham.
Here are all of Marina’s UK tour dates:
- Wednesday, May 27 2026 - Bristol Beacon
- Thursday, May 28 2026 - London Alexandra Palace
- Saturday, May 30 2026 - Manchester Aviva Studios - Warehouse
- Monday, June 1 2026 - O2 Academy Glasgow
- Tuesday, June 2 2026 - Cardiff Depot
- Wednesday, June 3 2026 - O2 Academy Birmingham
When do tickets go on sale?
General sale for Marina’s tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 31 via sites including Ticketmaster and See Tickets.
For the best chance of purchasing tickets, make sure to register for your preferred ticket site ahead of the sale beginning. Other advice includes ensuring that you have a stable internet connection, use only one device and browser at a time, and, if using Ticketmaster, that you join the waiting room which opens 15 minutes before the sale beginning.
Marina presale
If you don’t want to wait for general sale on Friday, then you are in luck as there will be Marina presale.
To access presale for Marina’s UK tour, you can sign up via the star’s website for your preferred tour date. Once registered you will then be sent a password via email, with the artist presale beginning at 10am on Wednesday, October 29.
This appears to be the only presale available across all of Marina’s newly announced tour dates.
There will also be O2 Priority presale across several of Marina’s tour dates - including Glasgow. Open only to O2 or Virgin Media customers, Priority presale for Marin will begin at 10am on Wednesday, October 29.
How much are Marina tickets?
We don’t yet know how much Marina tickets will cost. However, according to information listed for her show in Cardiff, it looks like fans can expect Marina ticket prices to start from around £47.
Who will support Marina in Glasgow?
Across all of her upcoming UK tour dates, Marina will be joined by Canadian singer-songwriter Mikayla Geier.
The alternative pop artist released her debut album Here We Go Again... last year, and may be recognised for her songs such as I Don't Feel Safe in My Body, Paris and Piano in the Sky.
For her London and Manchester shows only, Marina will also be joined by Princess Nokia. The American rapper and signer released her most recent album GIRLS on October 10 and is known for songs such as Spit, I Like Him and Sugar Honey Iced Tea.
Marina setlist
With Marina’s upcoming UK following the US leg of her Princess of Power tour, we do have a rough idea of what she will include in her setlist next year.
Her US live show is broken up into various theatrical “levels”, each comprised of a few songs. While there may be some changes to keep things fresh, American fans have been treated to the following tracks live:
Level 1: Star Fields
- PRINCESS OF POWER
- Are You Satisfied?
Level 2: Familiar Hells
- CUPID'S GIRL
- Hermit the Frog
- How to Be a Heartbreaker
Level 3: The Cocoon
- EVERYBODY KNOWS I'M SAD
- I Am Not a Robot
- BUTTERFLY
Level 4: Digital Fantasies
- DIGITAL FANTASY
- Venus Fly Trap
- METALLIC STALLION
Level 5: Party Paradiso
- Froot
- CUNTISSIMO
- Bubblegum Bitch
Level 6: Keys to the Castle
- FINAL BOSS
- ROLLERCOASTER
- Primadonna
Encore:
- I <3 YOU
With her UK shows still a good few months away, don’t expect this setlist to be final.
