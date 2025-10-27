Marina has announced a UK tour for next year - including a show at Glasgow's O2 Academy. | Getty Images

Marina will bring her Princess Of Power tour to Glasgow in 2026 - here’s everything you need to know about tickets, including prices and presale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marina has announced she will perform in Glasgow as part of her 2026 UK tour.

Following shows in Bristol, London and Manchester, the Welsh singer-songwriter will play the O2 Academy in Glasgow next June in support of her most recent album Princess Of Power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marina will be supported by Mikayla Geier across all dates, with Princess Nokia also appearing during her shows in Manchester and London.

With tickets set to go on sale soon, here’s how you can get tickets and presale for Marina in Glasgow.

Marina Tour: Here are all of Marina’s upcoming UK shows - including Glasgow

Marina, formerly of the Diamonds, will headline the O2 Academy Glasgow on Monday, June 1 2026, with stops also planned for cities including Cardiff and Birmingham.

Here are all of Marina’s UK tour dates:

Wednesday, May 27 2026 - Bristol Beacon

Thursday, May 28 2026 - London Alexandra Palace

Saturday, May 30 2026 - Manchester Aviva Studios - Warehouse

Monday, June 1 2026 - O2 Academy Glasgow

Tuesday, June 2 2026 - Cardiff Depot

Wednesday, June 3 2026 - O2 Academy Birmingham

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale for Marina’s tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 31 via sites including Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the best chance of purchasing tickets, make sure to register for your preferred ticket site ahead of the sale beginning. Other advice includes ensuring that you have a stable internet connection, use only one device and browser at a time, and, if using Ticketmaster, that you join the waiting room which opens 15 minutes before the sale beginning.

READ MORE The Scotsman speaks with Marina in 2012

Marina presale

If you don’t want to wait for general sale on Friday, then you are in luck as there will be Marina presale.

To access presale for Marina’s UK tour, you can sign up via the star’s website for your preferred tour date. Once registered you will then be sent a password via email, with the artist presale beginning at 10am on Wednesday, October 29.

This appears to be the only presale available across all of Marina’s newly announced tour dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be O2 Priority presale across several of Marina’s tour dates - including Glasgow. Open only to O2 or Virgin Media customers, Priority presale for Marin will begin at 10am on Wednesday, October 29.

How much are Marina tickets?

We don’t yet know how much Marina tickets will cost. However, according to information listed for her show in Cardiff, it looks like fans can expect Marina ticket prices to start from around £47.

READ MORE Our 4-star review of Marina at the O2 Academy Glasgow in 2016

Who will support Marina in Glasgow?

Across all of her upcoming UK tour dates, Marina will be joined by Canadian singer-songwriter Mikayla Geier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alternative pop artist released her debut album Here We Go Again... last year, and may be recognised for her songs such as I Don't Feel Safe in My Body, Paris and Piano in the Sky.

For her London and Manchester shows only, Marina will also be joined by Princess Nokia. The American rapper and signer released her most recent album GIRLS on October 10 and is known for songs such as Spit, I Like Him and Sugar Honey Iced Tea.

Marina setlist

With Marina’s upcoming UK following the US leg of her Princess of Power tour, we do have a rough idea of what she will include in her setlist next year.

Marina will tour the UK in 2026. | Getty Images

Her US live show is broken up into various theatrical “levels”, each comprised of a few songs. While there may be some changes to keep things fresh, American fans have been treated to the following tracks live:

Level 1: Star Fields

PRINCESS OF POWER

Are You Satisfied?

Level 2: Familiar Hells

CUPID'S GIRL

Hermit the Frog

How to Be a Heartbreaker

Level 3: The Cocoon

EVERYBODY KNOWS I'M SAD

I Am Not a Robot

BUTTERFLY

Level 4: Digital Fantasies

DIGITAL FANTASY

Venus Fly Trap

METALLIC STALLION

Level 5: Party Paradiso

Froot

CUNTISSIMO

Bubblegum Bitch

Level 6: Keys to the Castle

FINAL BOSS

ROLLERCOASTER

Primadonna

Encore:

I <3 YOU