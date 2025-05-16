Police are appealing to the public for information about a serious crash in North Ayrshire. | Getty

A woman, 78, is in hospital in serious condition following the North Ayrshire crash.

A woman is in critical condition following a serious crash in Largs.

Emergency services were called to the crash, which involved a Ford Fiesta and a Jaguar XF, on Douglas Street at around 3.15pm on Thursday.

The 78-year-old woman driving the Ford was taken, by ambulance, to University Hospital Crosshouse in Kilmarnock, where her condition is described as critical.

The 35-year-old driver of the Jaguar and his passenger, 13, did not need medical treatment.

Police are now appealing to the public for information about the collision.

Sergeant Gordon Stewart said: “Our enquiries are continuing into this crash and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information to contact us.

“I would also ask any drivers on the road with dashcam from around the time of the crash to review their footage and please contact us if it holds anything relevant.