Glasgow crime: Woman, 29, sexually assaulted in broad daylight as police hunt for man
Detectives are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted in broad daylight in Glasgow.
The 29-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a man at around 4.15pm on Thursday, September 11 at Kelvin Walkway near to Lochgilp Street.
The man is described as black, 6ft 1ins, with short hair and aged in his late 20s or early 30s.
At the time of the incident, he was wearing a navy tracksuit and left in the direction of Burnhouse Street.
Woman left ‘understandably shaken’ by Maryhill sexual assault
Detective sergeant Adam Richardson said: “The woman was left understandably shaken by this incident and we are doing everything we can to trace the man responsible.
“We understand this is a concerning incident for people living in this community, and extensive enquiries are ongoing, including door to door enquiries and trawling CCTV footage.
"We have significant resources dedicated to this investigation and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.
“We know that this is a busy area for dog walkers and people fishing and are particularly keen to speak to those who were there around the time of the incident.”
He added: “Please think back - did you see anything suspicious? Or did you see someone matching this description?
"It may seem insignificant to you, but it may prove vital for our investigation, so please get in touch.
“I am also keen to speak to anyone with dash cam or private CCTV footage, as this may be relevant to our investigation."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 2393 of September 11.