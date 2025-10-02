Enquiries are ongoing.

A man who has died following a fatal crash where a trailer load of timber crashed onto the M8 in Glasgow has been named.

Emergency services were called to the M77 northbound at its merge with the M8 at around 5.30pm on Tuesday after a Scania Heavy Tractor Unit and trailer shed its load of timber onto the M8.

The 61-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has now been named as Tom Meikle, from Carnwarth.

Police say enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and officers are appealing for information.

Tom Meikle was pronounced dead at the scene. | Police Scotland

On Wednesday, sergeant Fraser McEwan said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Meikle’s family and friends at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the crash, however, one line of enquiry is that Tom took ill within the tractor.

“A number of road closures had to be put in place following this crash to allow for an investigation to take place and the load to be recovered.

“All roads were reopened at 5.25am this morning.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed this crash and has yet to speak with police to please contact us.

“Anyone with relevant dash-came footage is also asked to come forward.“