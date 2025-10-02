Glasgow crash: Man who died after load of timber crashed onto M8 named

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 07:34 BST
Enquiries are ongoing.

A man who has died following a fatal crash where a trailer load of timber crashed onto the M8 in Glasgow has been named.

Emergency services were called to the M77 northbound at its merge with the M8 at around 5.30pm on Tuesday after a Scania Heavy Tractor Unit and trailer shed its load of timber onto the M8.

The 61-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has now been named as Tom Meikle, from Carnwarth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Police say enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and officers are appealing for information.

Tom Meikle was pronounced dead at the scene. placeholder image
Tom Meikle was pronounced dead at the scene. | Police Scotland

On Wednesday, sergeant Fraser McEwan said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Meikle’s family and friends at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the crash, however, one line of enquiry is that Tom took ill within the tractor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A number of road closures had to be put in place following this crash to allow for an investigation to take place and the load to be recovered.

“All roads were reopened at 5.25am this morning.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed this crash and has yet to speak with police to please contact us.

“Anyone with relevant dash-came footage is also asked to come forward.“

If you can help, contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2508 of September 30.

Related topics:PoliceGlasgowFamilyRoad Closures
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice