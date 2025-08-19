Glasgow traffic: Great Western Road partially closed due to police incident

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 19th Aug 2025, 10:54 BST
Emergency services remain on the scene.

A major Glasgow road is closed due to a police incident.

Great Western Road in Glasgow is closed at Ruskin Place up to 594 Great Western Road after officers received a report a man had collapsed.

The road is closed.placeholder image
The road is closed. | Google

Emergency services are on the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More to follow.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Related topics:GlasgowEmergency servicesPoliceMotoristsScotland
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice