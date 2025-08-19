Glasgow traffic: Great Western Road partially closed due to police incident
Emergency services remain on the scene.
A major Glasgow road is closed due to a police incident.
Great Western Road in Glasgow is closed at Ruskin Place up to 594 Great Western Road after officers received a report a man had collapsed.
Emergency services are on the scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
More to follow.
