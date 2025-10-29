Glasgow Ghosts: 10 of the most haunted streets in Glasgow - and the ghosts that haunt them

Glasgow may not be able to claim as many ghosts as Edinburgh - reputedly one of the most haunted places in Britain - but there have still been plenty of accounts of strange goings-on recorded through the years.
From poltergeists and ‘white ladies’, to ghostly pub regulars and haunted school playgrounds, there are no shortage of tall tales told by Glaswegians.
Here are 10 of the most haunted locations in the Dear Green Place and what spectres have been spotted.
1. Mansefield Street
The building has since been demolished, but one of the flats at 23 Mansfield Street, in Glasgow's West End, was home to the so-called Partick Poltergeist. The Hanlon family told their story in the Evening Times newspaper in 1961, reporting "chilling noises, perpetual coldness and a constant creepiness". They eventually moved out after the haunting escalated - with coal floating above the coal bucket, invisible fingers prodding the living and a "tall man with bushy hair" seen next to one of the children's beds (and it wasn't even Christmas...) | Google Maps
2. Blythswood Square
The imposing townhouses on Blythswood Square change hands for over six figures, but there may be an unexpected lodger in one of them - the Blythswood Ghost. When former resident named Captain Smythe heard splashing from the bathroom he investigated the source of the noise, only to see the spirit of a woman strangle somebody in the tub before leaving with a satisfied look on her face. Some time later his son saw the purple and bloated corpse of a man in the same bath. It turns out that the woman who used to live there had furious arguments with her (far older) husband who was found dead in the bath. He was thought to have fainted and drowned, but perhaps something more dastardly may have occured. As if that's not enough, there's also a 'woman in white' that's been seen in multiple properties in the square. | Google Maps
3. Cathedral Street
In the early 20th century it was said that there was ghost in a house in Cathedral Street who would follow those who were about to die out of the property, before floating down the road to the cathedral itself. Just down the road at the Cathedral House Hotel none other than rock singer Suzi Quatro reported an encounter with a ghost, while other guests said that they had heard the sound of children coming from the top floor of the building, only to discover there was nobody there. | Google Maps
4. Gordon Street
The Grand Central Hotel, on Gordon Street, seemingly has no vancancies for ghosts - as its rooms and lounges are already bursting with apparitions. There's a man in a dark cloak who pops up every so often in a corridor, ghosts of the World War II soldiers who died there when it was used as a military hospital, and strange faces that appear in the windows. Meanwhile spare a thought for the employee who made sure all the fire doors on the fourth floor were closed, only for them to be opened once more by unseen hands. | Google Maps