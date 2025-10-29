Glasgow Ghosts: 10 of the most haunted streets in Glasgow - and the ghosts that haunt them

2 . Blythswood Square

The imposing townhouses on Blythswood Square change hands for over six figures, but there may be an unexpected lodger in one of them - the Blythswood Ghost. When former resident named Captain Smythe heard splashing from the bathroom he investigated the source of the noise, only to see the spirit of a woman strangle somebody in the tub before leaving with a satisfied look on her face. Some time later his son saw the purple and bloated corpse of a man in the same bath. It turns out that the woman who used to live there had furious arguments with her (far older) husband who was found dead in the bath. He was thought to have fainted and drowned, but perhaps something more dastardly may have occured. As if that's not enough, there's also a 'woman in white' that's been seen in multiple properties in the square. | Google Maps