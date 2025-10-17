Glasgow crime: Man arrested after man, 52, found on busy city street with serious injuries

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 17th Oct 2025, 10:22 BST
Enquiries are ongoing.

A man has been arrested after a person was found with serious injuries on a busy Glasgow street.

Emergency services were called to Hawthorn Street at around 11.10pm on Thursday after a report of a man injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 52-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. His condition is currently not known.

A 55-year-old man was arrested in connection.

Emergency services attended the scene.placeholder image
Emergency services attended the scene.

Police say enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Want the latest news and top stories from across Scotland landing directly on your phone’s lock screen? Sign up to our WhatsApp News Channel

It is understood Hawthorn Street was shut on Friday between Fernbank Street and Memel Street while emergency services attended the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.10pm on Thursday, October 16, we received a report of a man injured in the Hawthorn Street area of Glasgow.

“Emergency services attended and the 52-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“A 55-year-old man was arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Related topics:Police ScotlandGlasgowDrivers
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice