Enquiries are ongoing.

A man has been arrested after a person was found with serious injuries on a busy Glasgow street.

Emergency services were called to Hawthorn Street at around 11.10pm on Thursday after a report of a man injured.

The 52-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. His condition is currently not known.

A 55-year-old man was arrested in connection.

Police say enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

It is understood Hawthorn Street was shut on Friday between Fernbank Street and Memel Street while emergency services attended the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.10pm on Thursday, October 16, we received a report of a man injured in the Hawthorn Street area of Glasgow.

“Emergency services attended and the 52-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.