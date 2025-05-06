A cyclist was taken to hospital in serious condition following a collision with a car in Glasgow. | Google Maps

A driver has been arrested and charged following a crash which left a cyclist in serious condition.

Police were called to Gallowgate in the city centre after a collision involving a car and a cyclist at around 7.15pm on Monday, May 6.

The cyclist, a 23-year-old man, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The 21-year-old man driving the car was then arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

Gallowgate was closed to all traffic between Moir Street and Kent Street as the result of an earlier accident, with police stating that the road was cleared at around 10.20pm that evening.