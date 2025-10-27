Disturbed have a huge date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

A chart-topping heavy metal band are playing Scotland this week.

Formed in Chicago in 1994, heavy metal band Disturbed achieved commercial success in 2020 with debut album The Sickness, which spawned the singles Down With the Sickness and Stupify.

Four further studio albums followed between 2002 and 2010, all of which topped the American Billboard 200 album charts.

They went on a hiatus in 2011 but returned in 2015 with album Immortalized. Two more albums have been released since; 2018’s Evolution and 2022’s Divisive.

The band have sold over 17 million records worldwide and have been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

They are currently on tour to mark the 25th anniversary of The Sickness, and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re going along.

When are Disturbed playing Scotland?

Disturbed are playing Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Tuesday, October 28. Doors will open at 6pm.

Who is supporting Disturbed at their Glasgow gig?

Disturbed are being supported by Megadeth at their Hydro show. The American band formed in 1983 and are considered one of the ‘big four’ of metal - alongside Slayer, Anthrax and Metallica. They recently announced that they would retire after 17th studio album Megadeth and a supporting world tour.

What are the stage times for Disturbed in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6pm and no further official set times have been revealed. Having said that, judging from similar gigs at the venue, expect Megadeth onstage between 6.30pm and 7pm, Disturbed to start somewhere between 8.30pm and 9pm and for the show to finish by 11pm.

Are tickets still available for Disturbed?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still tickets available priced from £70.60 here.

Are there any age restrictions at Disturbed’s Hydro gig?

It’s over-14s only in the standing sections for the Disturbed Hydro gig, and over-8s in the seated areas. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What will Disturbed play at the Hydro?

Disturbed seem to be playing a broadly similar setlist each night of their current tour - playing The Sickness in full followed by a greatest hits set. Expect to hear the majority of the following in Glasgow.