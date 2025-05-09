Craig White, pictured right, has been reported missing from Glasgow. | Adobe Stock / Police Scotland

Craig White, 22, was last seen wearing a pale blue zip top and navy blue shorts.

Police are appealing for information after a 22-year-old was reported missing from Glasgow.

Craig White was last seen around 10.15pm on Thursday, May 9 in the Birgidale Road area of the city. Concerns are growing for his welfare.

Mr White is described as a white, 6ft 2in man with a medium build and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a pale blue zip top and navy blue shorts.

Police say that it is “out of character” for him not to have contacted his loved ones.

Inspector Alex Marshall said: “It is out of character for Craig not to be in touch with his family and we need to make sure he is safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to get in touch.”