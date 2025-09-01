Clydebank crime: Man, 25, left with ‘serious injuries’ after late night assault in Scottish town
A man has been treated for serious injuries following an assault in Clydebank.
The 25-year-old was assaulted by another male, believed to be aged around 30, on Montrose Street around 1pm on Sunday.
The injured man attended Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Police say he was treated for “serious injuries”.
Officers are now appealing for more information and are particularly looking for a woman who assisted the injured man at the scene.
Detective constable Lee Cassidy, at Clydebank CID, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this assault and, in particular, a woman who assisted the injured man at the scene.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 and quote incident number 1245 of September 1, 2025.