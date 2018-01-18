Where to eat, drink and shop in Stockbridge

Edinburgh's vibrant neighbourhood continues to be a hub for exciting independent shops, bars and restaurants. Here's a guide of where to eat, drink and shop in the area.

EAT

The Scran and Scallie

Run by the team behind Michelin Star winning the Kitchin, the Scran and Scallie specialises in traditional British dishes with modern twists such as; beef sausage and mash, and smoked haddock with pearl barley kedgeree.

Visit: 1 Comely Bank Road, EH4 1DT - scranandscallie.com

Rollo

This boutique restaurant has become a local favourite for its warm and inviting atmosphere and exciting flavour combinations. Try the beef fillet with parmesan and basil oil, or the pan seared scallops with cauliflower and black pudding.

Visit: 108 Raeburn Place, EH4 1HH - facebook.com/barrolloedinburgh

READ MORE - 3 days in Edinburgh? Here's the best way to spend them

Pastry Section

The Pastry Section has been open for under a year, but has quickly become a favourite with Stockbridge restaurants for its friendly service, sublime coffee and delightful home made sweet treats, including their sumptuous millionaire shortbread chocolate bar.

Visit: 86 Raeburn Place, EH4 1HH - facebook.com/pages/The-Pastry-Section

Cowan and Sons

There are plenty of spots for brunch in Stockbridge, but few are as popular as the newly renovated Cowan and Sons. A plate of smashed avocado or spicy eggs on sourdough toast is an excellent way to start off a day in the capital.

Visit: 33 Raeburn Place, EH4 1HX - facebook.com/pages/Cowan-and-Sons-Edinburgh

Street Box

Street Box serves up delicious authentic Thai cuisine from their rustic cafe on Raeburn Place. Southeast Asian favourites such as Panang or Massaman curry are available from this initimate eatery.

Visit: 53 Raeburn Place, EH4 1HX - streetboxedinburgh.co.uk

DRINK

Stockbridge Tap

This casual neighbourhood pub's choice of ale is second to none in the area. Constantly inviting breweries to exhibit there latest concoctions, the Stockbridge Tap has something for every ale fan.

Visit: 2-6 Raeburn Place, EH4 1HN - facebook.com/thestockbridgetap

The Antiquary Bar

Hidden away on St Stephen Street, this snug cellar pub is guaranteed to keep you warm on a cold Edinburgh night. With an excellent range of beers, wines and spirits you might not want to leave.

Visit: 72-78 St Stephen Street, EH3 5AQ - theantiquarybar.co.uk

The Last Word Saloon

Also on St Stephen Street, The Last Word is an excellent spot for a cocktail. Try their Rose River brew; made up of Monkey Shoulder whisky, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, lemon, rose & blackcurrant tea, vanilla & soda.

Visit: 44 St Stephen Street, EH3 5AL - lastwordsaloon.com

The Bailie Bar

A good old-fashioned, no-nonsense Edinburgh pub, with a group of loyal regulars, the Bailie is ideal for a casual pint or two. The pub also serves tasty pub grub favourites, such as fish and chips and beef burgers.

Visit: 2-4 St Stephen Street, EH3 5AL - facebook.com/bailie.bar

READ MORE - A pictorial history of Edinburgh's Caledonian Hotel

Hectors

Situated on the corner of Deanhaugh Street, Hectors has long been a favourite with Stockbridge residents for its buzzing atmosphere. The bar and restaurant is a perfect spot for a post shopping trip refreshment.

Visit: 47-49 Deanhaugh Street, EH4 1LR - hectorsstockbridge.co.uk

SHOP

Caoba

This Mexican-inspired shop sells a fantastic array of jewellery, ceramic and crafts from the Central American country.

Visit:56 Raeburn Place, EH4 1HJ - caoba.co.uk

Oxfam book shop

Bibliophiles will be hard pushed to find a better value bookshop than the Oxfam seller, also on Raeburn Place. Classics, travel guides and the latest fiction novels are all available for a snip of their original price.

Visit: 25 Raeburn Place, EH4 1HU - oxfam.org.uk

Galerie Mirages

Tucked away from view, this outlet is an Aladdin's cave of jewellery, furniture and crafts from the world over - the perfect place for a spot of gift shopping.

Visit: 46A Raeburn Place, EH4 1HL - galeriemirages.com

Stockbridge Market

Every Sunday on the corner of Saunders street, independent traders gather, offering fresh produce, artisanal goods and street snacks to hungry locals and tourists.

Visit: 1 Saunders Street, EH3 6TQ - stockbridgemarket.com