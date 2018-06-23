Watch: Boxer Josh Taylor calls rival ‘bawbag’ ahead of big fight

Scottish boxer Josh Taylor has labelled Ukrainian fighter Viktor Postol a ‘bawbag’ as the pair prepare to face off in Glasgow this evening.

The slur comes after Postol had a dig at the Tartan Tornado, saying he was brave for even being willing to fight him.

Edinburgh's Josh Taylor. Picture: TSPL

Many regard the former WBC super lightweight champion as Taylor’s toughest opponent to date, though confidence is high that the Prestonpans-born fighter can do the business in front of a raucous home crowd.

During an interview on Friday, Taylor, who won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, said: “He’s been quite respectful all week and he’s obviously trying to get a bit of confidence and he seems a no’ bad guy but tomorrow night this bawbag’s gettin’ it”.

At a press conference on Thursday Postol said: “I was really surprised when I heard Taylor was taking this fight because he’s only had 12 fights so far and he’s decided to test himself against a former world champion”.

Victory in Glasgow would make Taylor the mandatory challenger for the WBC light-welterweight title.

Josh Taylor vs Viktor Postol begins tonight at the SSE Hydro at 10:30pm.