Turner prize-winner Perry presents first Scottish exhibition

Turner prize-winning artist Grayson Perry is to exhibit in Scotland for the first time after the line-up for the Edinburgh Art Festival was revealed.

The celebrated contemporary artist – famous for his vases and tapestries – will bring his Julie Cope’s Grand Tour exhibition to Dovecot Studios during the festival, which runs over weeks in July and August.

The announcement marks the first time that Perry, who won the award in 2003, will host an exhibition of his works in Scotland.

The festival will also welcome hundreds of globally-renowned artists and Scottish talent, including a major survey of work by Paisley-born Anya Gallaccio.

As well as a wide range of contemporary art there will be major retrospectives, such as the Bridget Riley exhibition at the Royal Scottish Academy, spanning more than 70 years of the painter’s work.

The Fine Art Society will show a group exhibition of portraiture by artists ranging from John Byrne and Jennifer McRae to Eduardo Paolozzi.

Announcing the first details of the 2019 festival this morning, director Sorcha Carey said: “Bringing together national institutions alongside leading contemporary art spaces, commercial art galleries and artist-run initiatives, our festival is born out of the rich reservoir of knowledge, expertise and passion for the visual arts that characterises our city all year round.”

“As ever, the breadth and range of the programme opens up space for surprising connections across time, art form and the city of Edinburgh itself.”

Hong Kong artist and composer Samson Young leads the line-up for exciting new works at the festival with his first major solo UK show Real Music, while Portuguese sculptor Joana Vasconcelos will present the ornate Gateway, featuring a dome of more than 11,500 hand-painted and glazed tiles.

Work by some of the most influential photographers of the 20th century also features, including Cindy Sherman, Francesca Woodman, Diane Arbus and Robert Mapplethorpe.

Amanda Catto, head of visual arts at Creative Scotland, said: “The Edinburgh Art Festival is a highlight of the visual arts calendar in Scotland and an exceptional opportunity for people to experience a rich mix of exhibitions and events across the city.”

“The festival presents a programme of the highest quality that embraces art in the broadest of terms – from the contemporary and experimental, to the old and modern masters”

She added: “The breadth and depth of programme actively encourages people to visit spaces that are new to them and to re-visit galleries that they already know and love.”