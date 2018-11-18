Thieves who stole vital medical bag from ambulance on call-out branded ‘despicable’

Thieves who stole a medical bag from an ambulance during a call-out have been branded ‘despicable’ by police.

The green rucksack, with the words Emergency Medical Response on it, was taken from the Dalry area of Edinburgh at around 9.20pm.

Police said the bag contained medication that could be harmful if misused.

Paramedics were attending an incident at Caledonian Road.

Police Inspector Gill Lundberg from Drylaw Police station said “Stealing from emergency service workers trying to help someone is a despicable act.

“While the theft of this equipment has not impacted on the care of the patient, I am concerned what could happen if the stolen drugs were to be taken by a member of the public. These drugs can be dangerous if misused. I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the theft, or knows where these items are now, to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4228 of 17th November.