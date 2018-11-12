Teenage boy who died in Fife road crash named

A teenager who died in a car crash that left two others in a serious condition has been named.

Ethan King, 17, was the front-seat passenger during the one-vehicle crash on the A915 Standing Stane Road in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

The incident happened at around 8.45pm on Sunday.

Two male passengers were taken to hospital, with a 17-year-old in a critical condition and an 18-year-old now stable.

A 17-year-old boy who was the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa was taken to hospital in Dundee with serious injuries.

He has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce, of Fife Road Policing Unit, said: “Sadly a 17-year-old has lost his life in this incident and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

“Our enquiries to establish the events leading up to and surrounding this incident continue.

“We would urge anyone who may have seen the black Vauxhall Corsa travelling in the area at the time, or who may have information about it, to get in touch.”

Read more: Man in hospital after being stabbed in Cambuslang