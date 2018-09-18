Luxury retailer Harvey Nichols is coming to St Andrews

The department store, located in Edinburgh, will set up shop in the Fife town next month.

Fashion-conscious shoppers are invited to the Adamson, located on St Andrew’s South Street, for a one-off trunk show.

For one-day only, customers can attend the stylish event, which is being hosted by the senior fashion team at Harvey Nichols.

From 11.30am on Thursday 4 October, the Autumn/Winter 2018 trunk show will showcase new brands and the latest trends across womenswear, accessories and jewellery.

Julie Lewis, Managing Director of The Adamson, said: “We are honoured to host the first ever Harvey Nichols event in St Andrews and to welcome General Manager Louise Masson and her team to The Adamson. It is an opportunity for us to show the global fashion brand our historic town and for locals to learn about the current womenswear trends for the season. As a restaurant we are proud to have had the opportunity to become involved with this inspiring and unique fashion event”.

Trunk Show guests will also enjoy a champagne reception, a delicious two course lunch and a cocktail for £50 per person. The event will be hosted between 11:30am – 5pm, with a fashionable after party from 6pm.

For tickets contact The Adamson Restaurant on 01334 479191.

