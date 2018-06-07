In full: House of Fraser stores identified for closure

Have your say

House of Fraser has released plans to close more than half its stores as the retailer’s Chinese owner finalises a restructuring proposal that will put thousands of jobs at risk.

The Oxford Street, London branch of House of Fraser. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The retailer plans to shut 31 of its 59 stores - including one in Edinburgh’s West End - across the UK and Ireland as part of a rescue deal, impacting around 6,000 jobs.

The House of Fraser stores identified for closure under the CVA proposal are:

Altrincham,

Aylesbury,

Birkenhead,

Birmingham,

Bournemouth,

Camberley,

Cardiff,

Carlisle,

Chichester,

Cirencester,

Cwmbran,

Darlington,

Doncaster,

Edinburgh Frasers,

Epsom,

Grimsby,

High Wycombe,

Hull,

Leamington Spa,

Lincoln,

London Oxford Street,

London King William Street,

Middlesbrough,

Milton Keynes,

Plymouth,

Shrewsbury,

Skipton,

Swindon,

Telford,

Wolverhampton,

Worcester.

Two stores are excluded from the CVA proposals - Dundrum in the Republic of Ireland and Beatties in Solihull because they are separate legal entities.