Christopher Walken portrait returned to Edinburgh pub after being stolen in ‘heist’

Staff at a city bar have expressed their relief after their prized portrait of Hollywood actor Christopher Walken was snaffled in a targeted ‘heist’.

Workers at the Hermitage Bar in Morningside spotted that their comic image of the Deer Hunter Oscar winner’s face imposed on a 19th century general - complete with medals and epaulettes - had gone walkabout when they came in to open on Saturday morning.

After reviewing their CCTV tapes, bar staff were sure the culprits were in the previous evening and must have eyed up the artwork of the brooding 75-year-old True Romance star before the audacious theft.

On Sunday night, it was revealed that the “beloved” painting had been returned to its rightful owner.

A forgiving post on The Hermitage’s Facebook page said: “The picture has been returned and is back on the wall. Mistakes were made but in this instance all is good as we got our beloved Christopher back. Thank you all for getting involved.”

Manager Rebecca Short issued an appeal on Saturday asking for the painting back, no questions asked.

She said: “We have HD CCTV footage of three couples coming into the Hermitage Bar last night and stealing our canvas of Christopher Walken at 12:30 am.

“The footage clearly shows who you are and two of you were in on Friday night having dinner on a high top table and I spoke with you.

“I’m giving you the opportunity to return the picture. You have until Wednesday morning before I involve the police.”

Walken has won numerous plaudits throughout an illustrious career and has appeared in more than 100 films and TV shows.