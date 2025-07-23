1 . Irvine Welsh Men in Love Q&A and Exclusive Launch Party

Celebrating the release of his new Trainspotting sequel Men in Love, Scottish author Irvine Welsh will participate in a Q&A with Jenni Fagan early in the evening, before heading over to Leith Arches for an exclusive launch party. The Q&A will take place at Ps and Gs Church on York Place from 7.30pm, with the album launch party kicking off from 8pm until 1am, and featuring the Sci Fi Soul Orchestra, Carl Loben, Steve Mac and more, with a limited number of exclusive vinyl and CD editions available on the night. | LISA FERGUSON Photo: Lisa Ferguson