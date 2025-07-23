There are plenty of events on in Edinburgh today, from live music of all genres around the city to the hometown launch of Irvine Welsh’s new Trainspotting sequel.
Following a Q&A on Men in Love, Welsh will then continue festivities with an exclusive album launch party. Meanwhile, there are comedy gigs on at Monkey Barrel and the Stand Comedy Club all in the lead up to this year’s Festival Fringe as well as a special talk with Dexys Midnight Runners frontman Kevin Rowland at Queen’s Hall.
So if you’re at a loose end and are looking for something to do, here are 10 events on in Edinburgh today.
1. Irvine Welsh Men in Love Q&A and Exclusive Launch Party
Celebrating the release of his new Trainspotting sequel Men in Love, Scottish author Irvine Welsh will participate in a Q&A with Jenni Fagan early in the evening, before heading over to Leith Arches for an exclusive launch party. The Q&A will take place at Ps and Gs Church on York Place from 7.30pm, with the album launch party kicking off from 8pm until 1am, and featuring the Sci Fi Soul Orchestra, Carl Loben, Steve Mac and more, with a limited number of exclusive vinyl and CD editions available on the night. | LISA FERGUSON Photo: Lisa Ferguson
2. Dexys' Kevin Rowland - A Life Story In Conversation at Queen’s Hall
Dexys Midnight Runners frontman Kevin Rowland will appear at Queen’s Hall for one night only to discuss his subversive new memoir Bless Me Father. Discussing everything from his troubled teen years to the New Romantic scene in the 70s and beyond, Rowland will be joined by guest host Stewart Lee with the show to feature an audience Q&A and kick off from 6.30pm. For last minute tickets, the Box Office will open at 6pm.
| Getty Images
3. The Thursday Show at The Stand Comedy Club
Over at The Stand Comedy Club, there will be The Thursday Show headlined by Susie McCabe. The two-hour stand-up showcase will see the comedian joined by host Daniel Downie, as well as Andy Hart, Daniel Petrie and Mike Sayers. In addition, there will be food for selected shows by Khao Boi, though if you are interested it’s worth getting there early. | John Devlin
4. The Dinosaur That Pooped at Edinburgh Playhouse
Adapted from the books by Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter, The Dinosaur That Pooped is a children’s rock show which will feature songs from the McFly members. With performances at 1.30pm and 4.30pm, the show will take place at Edinburgh Playhouse.
| Contributed