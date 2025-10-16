Enquiries are ongoing.

A large selection of illegal fireworks have been seized after a police raid in West Lothian.

Officers, under a warrant, raided a business premises in Addiewell’s Schoolhouse Industrial Estate at around 11.30am on Wednesday.

It is estimated that the illegal fireworks seized are worth between £70,000 and £100,000.

Officers say enquiries are ongoing.

The illegal fireworks have been seized. | Getty Images

Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: “It is an offence to buy, possess, or use fireworks without a valid licence.

“Anyone found selling or using fireworks illegally may face fines, seizure of items and potential prosecution.

“The misuse of firearms presents a significant risk to the public, and can result in serious injury, fires and damage to properties.

“We remain committed to working with partner agencies to ensure everyone’s safety.

“I would ask anyone who knows about the illegal sale or use of fireworks to report it to Police Scotland on 101.”