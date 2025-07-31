Wednesday's News in Pictures: Festival previews and Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo rehearsals

With August just around the corner, some of the best pictures from around Scotland came from show previews, as well as the launch of a new free exhibition at the Scottish Parliament.
Here are some of the best pictures from Wednesday, July 30.
1. Members of the Armed Forces during a rehearsal for this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Redford Barracks in Edinburgh.
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is an annual series of military tattoos performed by British Armed Forces, Commonwealth and international military bands, and artistic performance teams on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle in August. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire
2. The Ukrainian Navy Band during a rehearsal for this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
The Tattoo will begin in August. | PA
3. The Princess Royal meets members of the Ukrainian Navy Band
The Princess Royal meets members of the Ukrainian Navy Band during a rehearsal for this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Redford Barracks in Edinburgh. | PA
4. HRH The Princess Royal at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Rehearsal
HRH The Princess Royal, who was appointed as Patron of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in 2006, was seen meeting with performers from across the globe - including Poland, Switzerland, The United States of America, and Ukraine. | Ian Georgeson Photography