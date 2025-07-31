Members of the Armed Forces that are performing in this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo are reflected in sunglasses worn by HRH Anne, Princess Royal.placeholder image
Members of the Armed Forces that are performing in this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo are reflected in sunglasses worn by HRH Anne, Princess Royal. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Wednesday's News in Pictures: Festival previews and Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo rehearsals

Lauren Jack
Search and Trends Writer

Published 31st Jul 2025, 09:59 BST

From rehearsals to photo calls, here are some of the best pictures from Wednesday.

The Princess Royal was visiting Edinburgh yesterday to watch over rehearsals for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, as the Scottish capital prepares for festival season.

With August just around the corner, some of the best pictures from around Scotland came from show previews, as well as the launch of a new free exhibition at the Scottish Parliament.

Here are some of the best pictures from Wednesday, July 30.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is an annual series of military tattoos performed by British Armed Forces, Commonwealth and international military bands, and artistic performance teams on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle in August.

1. Members of the Armed Forces during a rehearsal for this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Redford Barracks in Edinburgh.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is an annual series of military tattoos performed by British Armed Forces, Commonwealth and international military bands, and artistic performance teams on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle in August. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The Tattoo will begin in August.

2. The Ukrainian Navy Band during a rehearsal for this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

The Tattoo will begin in August. | PA

The Princess Royal meets members of the Ukrainian Navy Band during a rehearsal for this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Redford Barracks in Edinburgh.

3. The Princess Royal meets members of the Ukrainian Navy Band

The Princess Royal meets members of the Ukrainian Navy Band during a rehearsal for this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Redford Barracks in Edinburgh. | PA

HRH The Princess Royal, who was appointed as Patron of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in 2006, was seen meeting with performers from across the globe - including Poland, Switzerland, The United States of America, and Ukraine.

4. HRH The Princess Royal at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Rehearsal

HRH The Princess Royal, who was appointed as Patron of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in 2006, was seen meeting with performers from across the globe - including Poland, Switzerland, The United States of America, and Ukraine. | Ian Georgeson Photography

