Attempted murder East Lothian: Man accused of attempted murder after Haddington crash involving police officer

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 9th May 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 12:41 BST
The 34-year-old was charged with a series of road offences as well as attempted murder following an incident in Haddington on Tuesday, May 6.

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a crash involving a police officer in East Lothian.

Appearing in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, Andrew Yorkston faced charges of dangerous driving, driving a vehicle while disqualified, and driving without any valid insurance, as well as attempted murder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man has appeared in court accused of attempted murder following a crash involving a police officer in Haddington. A man has appeared in court accused of attempted murder following a crash involving a police officer in Haddington.
A man has appeared in court accused of attempted murder following a crash involving a police officer in Haddington. | The Scotsman

The court apperance follows a crash involving a vehicle and a police officer on Haddington High Street around 3.55pm on Tuesday, which saw a male officer being taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Yorkston, 34, is also alleged to have driven a vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to provide a sample of breath when required to do so and possessing an offensive weapon.

Detective Inspector Gavin Morrison said: “Our enquiries into this incident are still ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch. In particular, we are keen to hear from anyone with private footage such as CCTV or dashcam that may have captured what happened.

“We are also aware of a member of the public capturing the incident on their mobile phone and would urge them to get in touch to assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2223 of May 6. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:murderEast LothianPolice officer
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice