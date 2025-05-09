Attempted murder East Lothian: Man accused of attempted murder after Haddington crash involving police officer
A man has been charged with attempted murder following a crash involving a police officer in East Lothian.
Appearing in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, Andrew Yorkston faced charges of dangerous driving, driving a vehicle while disqualified, and driving without any valid insurance, as well as attempted murder.
The court apperance follows a crash involving a vehicle and a police officer on Haddington High Street around 3.55pm on Tuesday, which saw a male officer being taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Yorkston, 34, is also alleged to have driven a vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to provide a sample of breath when required to do so and possessing an offensive weapon.
Detective Inspector Gavin Morrison said: “Our enquiries into this incident are still ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch. In particular, we are keen to hear from anyone with private footage such as CCTV or dashcam that may have captured what happened.
“We are also aware of a member of the public capturing the incident on their mobile phone and would urge them to get in touch to assist our enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2223 of May 6. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.