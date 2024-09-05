Fancy a free breakfast? All you need to do is arrive at Ikea in your pyjamas this Saturday. | Ikea

If you’re planning a trip to Ikea this weekend, there’s no need to get dressed.

Ikea is offering shoppers in Scotland a unique experience by offering free breakfasts to anyone who turns up in their pyjamas.

Taking place on Saturday, September 7, Ikea Family members have the chance to enjoy a free cooked breakfast as well as an exclusive discount as part of their nationwide Pyjama Day.

Whether you’re a late riser or a tired parent who would like to walk the path of least resistance, here’s what you need to know about Ikea Pyjama Day.

When is Ikea Pyjama Day UK?

Ikea Pyjama Day will take place on Saturday, September 7 in stores around the UK.

How to participate in Ikea Pyjama Day UK

Available for any Ikea Family member, all you need to do in order to snag a free small cooked breakfast - featuring signature scrambled eggs, bacon, and hash browns, a free breakfast roll, or free children’s breakfast for those 16 and under - is to arrive wearing your favourite pyjamas.

Now terms and conditions do apply here: Ikea describe pyjamas as soft loose clothing, typically trousers or shorts and a shirt which is worn to bed.

Pyjama-wearing Ikea customers can enjoy a free breakfast. | Ikea

Customers can collect their voucher from a member of staff in the store which can be used between 9am and 11am on Saturday. In addition to the free breakfast, pyjama-wearing Ikea customers will receive an exclusive £15 discount when they spend £50 or more in-store on the same day.

Scottish Ikea customers can meet Bjorn

For Pyjama Day, there are a number of different additional events running at Ikea stores around the UK.

In Edinburgh

If you’re heading to Edinburgh’s Ikea, customers can enjoy bedtime stories with Bjorn or go along to a session with The Wee Sleep Coach, a qualified infant sleep consultant.

In Glasgow

For Glasgow Ikea customers, activities also include a meet and greet with Bjorn, as well as bedtime storytelling and a session with Ikea Sleep Experts to best discuss creating a haven at home.

On top of that, Glasgow’s Ikea is also offering Twilight Tipples in the kitchen department, where you can head along for a free mocktail tasting.

How to become Ikea Family member

With the special discount and free breakfast only on offer to Ikea Family members, all you need to do is register before you head to the store. It can be done online via the Ikea website, allowing shoppers access to a range of deals and benefits.

Customers can wear their pyjamas to Ikea for exclusive discounts. | Ikea

Speaking about Pyjama Day, Ikea’s UK and Ireland commercial activities leader Anna Arokiam said: “We know that many of our Ikea Family members love a good lie-in, but who can say no to a free meal and some fantastic savings? So why not combine the two and make it even more rewarding.