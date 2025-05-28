There are already several Greggs Outlet stores in Scotland, but the plans could see the first in Edinburgh open. | Google Maps

Greggs Outlet shops sell unsold food from the day at discounted prices to help the bakery tackle food waste.

Edinburgh could soon have its first Greggs Outlet store, after plans were submitted to the council.

Selling food from the previous day at hugely discounted prices, the bakery chain has proposed opening a shop at 50 Glenalmond Place, Sighthill.

Instead of the typical blue associated with Greggs branches, documents submitted to Edinburgh City Council on May 22 revealed that the Edinburgh Greggs Outlet will have red external signage with internal LED lighting.

While the Sighthill store would mark the first in Edinburgh, there are a number of Greggs Outlet stores already open in Glasgow with locations including Nitshill, Parkhead, Maryhill Road, Saltmarket and the Gorbals.

The bakery chain’s Outlet shops are intended to help them to tackle food waste, while also allowing those in disadvantaged communities to enjoy their food which is being sold at a huge discount. They say the stores are typically located in areas where “social deprivation is high”.

As all Greggs food is made fresh daily, at the end of each day unsold food will be sent to Outlet shops where it will then be sold at a discount the next day.

In addition, Greggs say that a portion of the profits from these stores is then donated to the Greggs Foundation to be distributed through the Greggs Foundation Community Grant Programme, which awards funds to local charitable organisations.

Last year, there were three new Greggs Outlets opened around the UK with the company having pledged to operate a total of 45 by the end of 2025.