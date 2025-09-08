Edinburgh Zoo flamingos: Cute photo shows first Chilean flamingo chick hatched at Edinburgh Zoo in 9 years
For the first time in almost ten years, a Chilean flamingo chick has hatched at Edinburgh Zoo.
The chick hatched on Thursday, September 4.
The Chilean flamingo is listed as “near threatened” on the IUCN Red List, meaning it could become endangered. Chilean flamingos are known to live up to 50 years within zoos.
To maximise the chance of eggs successfully hatching, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) keepers temporarily remove them from the nest site and place them in incubators.
During incubation, the adult flamingos are provided with dummy eggs so they can continue their natural parenting behaviours without disruption.
Once the chicks begin to break through the eggshell, they are then returned to the nests.
With this arrival, Edinburgh Zoo’s flamingo flock now contains both its youngest and oldest residents.
The newly hatched chick has joined Shrimpy, Louis and Rio, who are estimated to have hatched in 1961.
Zoo team ‘keeping everything crossed’ for remaining eggs in incubator
Lorna Hughes, birds and primates team leader at Edinburgh Zoo, said: “We have been caring for this flock for years and to see a chick hatching and being taken care of by its parents is just incredible.
“It is still early, but the chick is looking stronger every day so we are hopeful they will grow nice and healthy.”
“Flamingo chicks develop quickly, doubling in weight within days, so we are already seeing our little one get bigger,” she added.
“Now we just need to keep everything crossed for the remaining eggs still in the incubator.”
