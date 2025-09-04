East Lothian fire: Man, 50, arrested after farm fire near Dirleton
Enquiries remain ongoing.
A man has been arrested after a fire in East Lothian.
Emergency services were alerted to a fire at a farm near Dirleton at around 10.50am on Thursday.
A 50-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Police say enquiries remain ongoing.
The A198 was closed at its junction with the Main Road in Dirleton though it has since reopened.
