4th Sep 2025
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 15:46 BST
A man has been arrested after a fire in East Lothian.

Emergency services were alerted to a fire at a farm near Dirleton at around 10.50am on Thursday.

A 50-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the fire.

The road was closed. placeholder image
The road was closed. | Google

No injuries were reported.

Police say enquiries remain ongoing.

The A198 was closed at its junction with the Main Road in Dirleton though it has since reopened.

