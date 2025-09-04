Enquiries remain ongoing.

A man has been arrested after a fire in East Lothian.

Emergency services were alerted to a fire at a farm near Dirleton at around 10.50am on Thursday.

A 50-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the fire.

The road was closed. | Google

No injuries were reported.

Police say enquiries remain ongoing.