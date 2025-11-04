Last year over 2.3 million visitors enjoyed the Edinburgh Christmas market.

Edinburgh has been crowned the UK’s best Christmas market for 2025 by travel website Locals Insider.

The Scottish capital scored an impressive 79.7 out of 100 in a nationwide index comparing 18 of Great Britain and Northern Ireland’s most popular festive destinations.

The study assessed each market across seven weighted criteria including annual visitors, number of stalls, duration, online reviews, accessibility, setting and cost to reveal which fairs deliver the ultimate Christmas experience.

Edinburgh’s market on East Princes Street Gardens came out on top which was thanks to its lengthy 12-week run, picturesque backdrop and high visitor numbers, combined with strong reviews and overall value.

Close behind in second place is London’s Winter Wonderland, praised for its huge scale and over 200 stalls, while Manchester secured third place for its variety of themed zones and festive food offering.

Edinburgh ‘sets the standard’ for festive markets

Locals Insider spokesperson Martin Danemaq said: “Edinburgh continues to set the standard when it comes to festive markets in the UK. Its spectacular city-centre setting, variety of stalls and long-running event make it a favourite for locals and tourists alike.

“London’s Winter Wonderland and Manchester’s range of markets are unbeatable for sheer scale, but our analysis shows that smaller, more atmospheric destinations like Bath and Glasgow also offer incredible festive experiences – often at a more affordable price point.

“What’s clear is that the UK’s Christmas market scene remains hugely competitive, with cities across every region offering something special – from traditional chalets and ice rinks to immersive light trails and live entertainment.”

The Edinburgh Christmas market. | PA

A spokesperson for Unique Assembly, producers of Edinburgh’s Christmas market, said: “We’re delighted that Edinburgh’s Christmas market has been ranked as number one in the UK by Locals Insider.

“With over 85 beautifully decorated chalets lining East Princes Street Gardens offering everything from locally made crafts, bespoke gifts and ornaments to an array of festive food and drink, we’re proud that Edinburgh’s Christmas continues to attract visitors year on year to experience the magic of winter in Edinburgh.

“Last year over 2.3m visitors enjoyed the markets, experiencing impressive views of the city’s historic skyline from the LNER Big Wheel and exhilarating Starflyer, and taking in the twinkling market set against Edinburgh’s iconic castle backdrop.

“Added to that there is a brilliant programme of community and charity concerts and dances, an Ice Bar and of course an ice rink, as well as lots for families to enjoy.

“We’re excited to open the gates once again on Saturday, November 15, and hope that visitors from around the world will join us to see for themselves what makes Edinburgh’s Christmas truly special.”

Birmingham and Glasgow rounded out the top five of the list, both recognised for their large-scale markets and easy accessibility, but with the former scoring low on value for money.

Bath finished an impressive sixth with near-perfect scores for accessibility and stalls, despite its shorter three-week run.