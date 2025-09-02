Management behind the Ninja Warrior adventure park announced the news on the venue’s website.

An Edinburgh adventure park is shutting down, five years after first opening.

Scotland’s first and only Ninja Warrior UK adventure park on Seafield Street in Leith will close on September 15.

Ali Hay, known on the show as The Bearded Ninja, worked alongside ITV to bring the park to Edinburgh. The adventure park was designed for families in mind and suitable for all ages and abilities.

Inside there are ninja courses, designed the same as the ones on the popular TV show, including the Warped Wall and Chimney Climb for adventurers to try out.

All gift cards purchased will not be valid after the park closes. The reason for the closure is not yet known.

A statement on the venue’s website reads: “Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park Edinburgh is closing as a licensed venue on September 15, 2025.

“Gift cards purchased from the Edinburgh park will not be valid after this date.”

On their website, it is also not possible to book a slot for any activity from September 15 onwards.

At the time the park’s opening was announced, Mr Hay told Edinburgh Evening News: “I’ve been so looking forward to bringing it to Edinburgh, a lot of work has gone into it. We got the keys at the beginning of March and were working on it as a team of eight, but then lockdown happened.

“Inside it looks like the show, it feels like the show, it’s supposed to give people that sense of excitement.