Edinburgh incident: Man pronounced dead at scene after 'fall from scaffolding' in Edinburgh's Dublin Street
A man has died after reportedly having fallen from scaffolding on an Edinburgh street.
Emergency services were called to Dublin Street in the city’s New Town at around 3pm on Tuesday.
The street had been taped off between Queen Street and Albany Street, with a blue forensics tent set up in the middle of the pavement.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say there are no suspicious circumstances.
Two ambulances, a resuscitation rapid response unit and a paramedic response unit were sent to the scene.
Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and officers say a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
A police spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Tuesday, August 19, we received a report that a man had fallen on Dublin Street, Edinburgh.
“Emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“There are no suspicious circumstances.
“The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.