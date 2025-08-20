Officers say there are no suspicious circumstances.

A man has died after reportedly having fallen from scaffolding on an Edinburgh street.

Emergency services were called to Dublin Street in the city’s New Town at around 3pm on Tuesday.

The street had been taped off between Queen Street and Albany Street, with a blue forensics tent set up in the middle of the pavement.

Two ambulances, a resuscitation rapid response unit and a paramedic response unit were sent to the scene.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and officers say a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Tuesday, August 19, we received a report that a man had fallen on Dublin Street, Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances.