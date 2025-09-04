Emergency services attended the crash on Wednesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has died following a one-car crash on an Edinburgh road.

Officers received a report that a Vauxhall Corsa had crashed on Cramond Road South at around 10.05pm on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended and a 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Police have said their enquiries are ongoing into the crash.

Emergency services attended the scene.

Officers urge motorists to review dash-cam footage

Sergeant Paul Ewing said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As our enquiries continue, I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this crash to contact us.

“I would also urge anyone who was in the area who has dash-cam or personal footage to please review it and get in touch if it holds anything which may be relevant.