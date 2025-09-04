Edinburgh crash: Man, 50, dies after one-car crash on Cramond Road South
A man has died following a one-car crash on an Edinburgh road.
Officers received a report that a Vauxhall Corsa had crashed on Cramond Road South at around 10.05pm on Wednesday.
Emergency services attended and a 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have said their enquiries are ongoing into the crash.
Officers urge motorists to review dash-cam footage
Sergeant Paul Ewing said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died.
"As our enquiries continue, I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this crash to contact us.
“I would also urge anyone who was in the area who has dash-cam or personal footage to please review it and get in touch if it holds anything which may be relevant.
"Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3584 of Wednesday, September 3.”