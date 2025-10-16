Edinburgh crash: Man, 20, fighting for his life after car hit Edinburgh building
A man is in a critical condition after a car hit an Edinburgh building.
The man was a passenger in a black Suzuki Jimny car that hit a building at Drumbrae park around 1.30am on Thursday.
Emergency services attended. The man was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
The driver, an 18-year-old man, and another passenger, a 19-year-old man, were treated at hospital for minor injuries.
Sergeant Grant Hastie said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking people in the area to check any private CCTV from the surrounding streets to see if they have captured anything that could assist.
“If you were driving in the area, please also check to see if you have any dash-cam [footage] that might help with our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0194 of Thursday, October 16.
