Whether you are looking to finally step inside somewhere you’ve walked past hundreds of times or are setting out to discover somewhere new, there are plenty of places opening their doors this weekend in Edinburgh.
From Barnton Bunker to the Northern Lighthouse Board on George Street, here are 12 buildings to explore during this year’s festival.
1. Barnton Bunker
Barnton Bunker was a strategic base of operations for the military during WWII and a nuclear bunker during the Cold War era. After decades of neglect, efforts are now being made to transform it into a unique arts venue. During the 2025 Edinburgh Doors Open Days, the bunker will be operating paid tours to the areas often closed to general visitors with time slots available online. | Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman
2. Dower House: The Corstorphine Trust Heritage Centre
The Corstorphine Trust was gifted one of the oldest inhabited buildings in Edinburgh back in 1991, transforming the derelict location into a heritage centre. With origins dating back to 1587, the building will welcome visitors on Saturday for questions, exhibitions and more. | Google Maps
3. Augustine United Church
Augustine United Church can be found on George IV Bridge, spanning four storeys which can be seen from Merchant Street. Jokingly referred to as "the bridecake" when it was opened in 1961, there will be tours of the building on Saturday. | jiggotravel - stock.adobe.com
4. Northern Lighthouse Board
Despite being located on George Street, the Northern Lighthouse Board is a very easy building to miss despite its importance - and its miniature working lighthouse above the door. It has been the Board's HQ since 1832 and is where the network of lighthouses for Scotland - and the Isle of Man - is remotely monitored. It will be open on Saturday and Sunday with last entry at 2.30pm. | Google Maps