Young boy riding bike, 11, dies after collision involving bin lorry on Edinburgh's Whitehouse Road
An 11-year-old boy has died after he was involved in a collision with a bin lorry while riding his bicycle.
The boy was riding on Whitehouse Road in Edinburgh when the collision happened at around 8.20am on Friday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which happened near to the junction with Braehead Road.
The driver of the bin lorry was uninjured.
Inspector Andrew Thomson, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the boy’s family and friends at this time.
“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information which has not yet been passed to police to get in touch.
“I would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.
“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0578 of March 1.”
Reporting by PA
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.