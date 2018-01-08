Woman raises almost £70k for breast cancer research by selling tablet

A tower of homemade tablet, more than twice the height of the world’s tallest building, has helped a Dundee woman tally up almost £70,000 for breast cancer research.

Fiona Edwards has been selling her homemade tablet at running events and through friends and family around Tayside and Fife since 2003 to support researchers at the University of Dundee.

In 2017, Fiona raised more than £8,500, bringing her total to more than £68,000.

If stacked on top of each other the 15mm high bars would reach a staggering 1,930 metres (6332 feet), dwarfing the Burj Khalifa, currently the tallest building in the world at a mere 830 metres.

Fiona said: “I basically made tablet every spare moment I had in 2017, so just under £9,000 is not bad for my wee one woman factory consisting of a wooden spoon, pot and a baking tray.

“2017 was been the best year for me yet, I still sell much of the tablet at running events across Tayside – the runners are always very good to me – and so are my fitness club and family and friends.”

The money raised by Fiona supports pioneering breast cancer research in the University’s School of Medicine, including using 3D mammograms to help detect and measure breasts cancers in women presenting with symptoms.

Andrew Evans, professor of breast imaging at the School of Medicine and honorary consultant radiologist with NHS Tayside, said, “We are hugely indebted to Fiona for the magnificent contribution she makes to supporting cancer research, and breast cancer researchers in particular.

“The money raised through charity is absolutely vital support for breast cancer research. We could not do the work we do without the support of people like Fiona.”