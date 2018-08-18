Thousands of supporters of independence join march in Dundee

Thousands of supporters of Scottish independence have joined a march in Dundee to continue the push for a second referendum.

The march, which was organised by All Under One Banner (AUOB), set out from Baxter Park at around 1pm on Saturday afternoon before moving through the city and finishing at Magdalen Green.

Though police have yet to confirm the total number of those in attendance, the organisers estimated that there was over 15,000 people involved.

It was also reported that a small band of a pro-Union supporters tried to stage a counter-protest in Dundee’s city centre and that both demonstrations passed off peacefully.

Neil Mackay, organiser with All Under One Banner, told the Courier newspaper: “Today was a great day with a lot of support. We are going to continue to keep doing these and put the pressure on the Scottish Government and the media until there is independence.

“The march was brilliant and we are going to tidy Magdalen Park up after us so that we leave it better than we found it.”

This is the latest in a series of marches by organisers AUB, with the next one planned for the capital in October.